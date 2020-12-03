Winifred Alice (Clarke) Trippel

October 26, 1922 - November 15, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - Winifred Alice (Clarke) Trippel, 98, of Gig Harbor, passed away on November 15, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital.

Wini was born to parents Herbert and Haidee (Saucier) Clarke on October 26, 1922 in Aberdeen, WA. She grew up in Aberdeen with her parents, older sister Haidee (1918-2007), and younger brother Glen (1924-2019). She was a graduate of J.M. Weatherwax High School, Grays Harbor Junior College, and Central Washington College of Education, where she earned her teaching certificate.

At a dance in Aberdeen during WWII, she met a Pharmacist's Mate assigned to the Willapa Bay Coast Guard station named Elmer Trippel (1922-1995). They were married September 14, 1946 and moved to California to live near Elmer's family. Together they had three sons, Doug, Don, and Dan, whom she was immensely proud of. In 1966, the family moved to Gig Harbor where she resided for the remainder of her life.

Over the course of her teaching career, she taught 1st grade in Kelso, WA; Fresno, CA; Vaughn; and Purdy before her retirement at age 62. She remembered and would tell stories of her beloved students for decades, inspiring her niece Sheila and granddaughter Sheehan to follow in her footsteps as teachers.

Wini was a lifelong artist, working in many mediums and leaving behind hundreds of paintings that her friends and family proudly display in their homes. Wini loved birds and told stories about the doves her father kept, and the adventures she and her siblings cherished with Weepa, their childhood chicken. Her love for birds continued into her retirement when she took home her first cockatiel, Dolly, who lived with her for more than 30 years. A true social butterfly, Wini's greatest joy was spending time with friends and family, whether it was early morning walks, playing cards, baking cookies, making art, taking classes, going to church, celebrating birthdays and holidays, or spending summers at the family beach cabin in Tokeland. Wini was a member of the Peninsula Art League, Tahoma Audubon society, and American Association of University Women, among others. She continued picking up hobbies throughout her life, including travel, swimming, sudoku, and practicing Tai Chi into her 90s.

Wini was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and niece Carol. She is survived by sons Doug (Nancy), Don (Nadine), and Dan (Tammy); grandchildren Stephanie (Blake), Vanessa, Christopher (Karishma), Robert, and Sheehan; great grandson Erik; nieces Sheila, Glenda, and Pam; nephews Jim and Marsh; and many more much-loved family and friends.

A bottomless well of kindness, patience, stories, warm smiles, and infectious laughter, she will be missed by many.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank. Special thanks to Rhonda and the Home Instead Senior Care team, the caregivers and residents at Harbor Place at Cottesmore, and the members of Peninsula Lutheran Church.





