Winifred Ellen (Leffler) Burd May 10, 1921 - Mar 16, 2019 Winifred passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Stafholt in Blaine at the age of 97. Predeceased by husband Donald F. Burd. She leaves behind her two children, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Winifred earned her BAEd from Central WA College of Ed, and taught elementary school in Oregon, Tacoma, and Puyallup. She retired from a long career in 1979 and enjoyed many years of RV-ing with Don. Memories of Winifred may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/Winifred-Burd. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to readingpartners.org Reading Partners (Washington District) 180 Grand Ave. Suite 800 Oakland, CA 94612
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 3, 2019