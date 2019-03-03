Home

More Obituaries for Winston Coy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winston F. Coy Jr.

Winston F. Coy Jr. Obituary
Winston F. Coy, Jr. Winston F. "Doc" Coy, Jr. passed away in Tacoma on January 23, 2019 after a short illness. Doc was born in Mountain Home, Idaho in 1943 to Colonel Winston F. Coy and Dora May Rice Coy. Doc served for nearly 20 years as the skipper for Russell Investment's "Shadowfax," a 110-foot yacht built in 1992. Doc was famous for his long, solitary walks in Northeast Tacoma, often logging 20 miles or more daily. He had a true generosity of spirit and was a real problem-solver, lending his time and expertise to multiple projects. Doc is survived by his brother Dana Coy, his sister-in-law JoAnne, his niece Alexandra (Lexi) and cousin Marcia Hersey. He will be truly missed. A celebration of Doc's life will be held in the spring. Contact [email protected] for more information.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 3, 2019
