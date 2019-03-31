Resources More Obituaries for Wm. Friberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wm. Gregg Friberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers Wm. Gregg Friberg Gregg was a man of simple pleasures. He loved his family, strawberry milkshakes, rhubarb pie, a balanced checkbook, the football season, and a vodka on the rocks at precisely 5pm sharp. He believed in organization, hard work, and saving money. William Gregg Friberg, 88, was born on March 2, 1931, to Fred and Dorothy Friberg and passed away March 14, 2019, in Puyallup, Washington. Always a proud Tacoma kid, he grew up on North Oakes. He graduated from Stadium High school in January of 1949. In high school, Gregg was an All-City, All-State football player. Following high school, he spent seven months on his uncle's boat fishing for "the deadliest catch" in the Bering Sea. Gregg entered Washington State College (WSU) in the fall of 1949 on a football scholarship. He was a starting linebacker for the Cougars his entire college years. Gregg played "not a second of offense, and every second of defense." He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau fraternity; life member of WSU Alumni Association; Grey W; National Varsity Club; Phi Epsilon Kappa; President of Scabbard and Blade and was the cadet Colonel for the ROTC unit at the university. He graduated with high honors in 1954 and received a regular commission as the outstanding military graduate. Gregg had the good sense to meet and marry "beauty and brains" and found that perfect combination in his college sweetheart, Lorraine Rentsch, in 1952. Gregg served his military duty at Fort Benning, GA and at Fort Ord, CA where he was Tank Company Commander, 20th Infantry and earned the Expert Infantry Badge. His 13-year military career included active and reserve duty earning the promotion to Captain. Wanting to return to "God's Country," Gregg and Lorraine returned to the Pacific Northwest in Puyallup where Gregg began his teaching and coaching career in the Tacoma School District. He taught and coached at Gault Junior High for five years. In 1961, Gregg was named Mt. Tahoma High School's first football coach before becoming athletic director until his retirement in 1984. Gregg was inducted into the Tacoma-Pierce County Athletic Hall of Fame (football) in 2009. Gregg and Lorraine spent their retirement years traveling the world with friends. They loved seeing the world, enjoying different cultures, people, and food. Together, they supported and cheered their four grandchildren in their athletics and activities where Gregg cheered them on with "Go get 'em, Tiger." Gregg returned to raising homing pigeons in his retirement which was his hobby as a young boy. He was an avid reader and historian until the very end, especially on World War II. Gregg didn't have a bad thing to say about anyone and accepted people and their way of life. He didn't complain, even to the very end. Gregg was a gentle giant (except on the football field). He loved animals, especially his dog, Wazzu. He was an exceptional dancer and could impress his grandchildren with his dance moves. Gregg is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lorraine, and children Russell (Laurie) Friberg and Tamara (Jim) Chipps. He loved his children, but he LOVED his grandchildren: Emily (McKenzie) Hansell, Madeline (Greg) Buchanan, Darrin (Caris) Friberg, and Scott (Samantha) Friberg. He cherished his great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Eloise, Colie, Claire, Cora, Brayden, Ellis, Rowen, and Rylee. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ann, and brother Phillip. Gregg's family wishes to thank the angels who helped in his healthcare over the past few years including Good Samaritan Hospital and its Rehabilitation Unit, Multi-Care Infusion Center, Rainier Hematology-Oncology including Dr. Robert McCroskey and Thavi Thach, ARNP, PA-C. A celebration of Gregg's wonderful life will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 10AM at High Cedars Golf Course in Orting, WA, Pastor Mark Zier will preside. Contributions may be made to Tacoma-Pierce County Animal Shelter. We will cheer on the Cougars this coming football season in honor of Gregg. Go Cougs!

