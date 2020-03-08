|
Wouter James "Walt" Bosch, MD, PhD (1936-2020) Wouter left us to be with God on Jan 11th, passing at home with family and the prayers of friends. An Eagle Scout and Navy veteran, his practice served all Tacoma hospitals and the orthopedic needs of thousands during his career. He avidly supported PLU and CHS athletics, the Arts in Tacoma, and remained active in men's fellowship, church activities, and Pierce Co. Master Gardeners well into retirement. Wouter is survived by the former Alice "Jean" Strong, his loving wife and fellow adventurer of 25 years, children Heather (Allan), Kate (Don), Holly (Rick), Don (LeAnn), Robert (Tracy) and Kevin (Maribeth), and eighteen grandchildren. Wouter's cousin Door Kappelle still lives near his birthplace in Holland. His life will be celebrated at University Place Presbyterian Church on 20 March 2020 at 11am. Learn more about him and his favorite charities at bosch-family.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020