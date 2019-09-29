|
|
Yvonne D. Boscovich October 13, 1929 September 20, 2019 Yvonne Diane Boscovich started on a new Journey September 20, 2019 after 89 long and fun-filled years. Yvonne is preceded in death by many who are honored to have been called family as well as friends. From a young age, Yvonne was an avid fisherman begging her Uncles to allow her to at least row the boat when she was only six years old just so she could be out on the water. In her twenties, Yvonne became a Sales Representative for a Major Clothing line. She would delight people with her stories of packing her VW convertible bug with clothing samples and going from store to store up and down the West Coast by herself. As her business grew, her Dad helped to remodel an RV so she could hold even more samples. The RV became a wonderful addition, for if Yvonne became tired of the road she could pull into a campground and pull out her fishing pole. When she was ready to put away her traveling shoes, into her life came her last husband George Boscovich and she settled down in Tacoma, WA. Not skipping a beat, she entered into a ready-made family who embraced her as Mom and eventually Grandma and then again as Great-Grandma, each stage better than the last. George and Yvonne both loved to fish and made some wonderful memories to share of Gustavus, AK where they expanded their family with much beloved friends. As time went by, George could no longer get out on the water, so instead of going north to Alaska they went south to Palm Desert to stay warm in the winter months. After George's passing in 2011 Yvonne yearned to return to her beloved fishing holes in Alaska and was forwarded the opportunity to do so in 2014 giggling with joy. As her health declined she had to settle for long walks with her beloved dog Love on the Promenade at Owen Beach sitting at times on a bench eating an ice cream cone while watching the multitude of activity on the water. It is our belief that Yvonne is now Gone a Fishing looking to catch that perfect King Salmon. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church in Tacoma Oct 3 rd at 11am with a reception to follow. Yvonne will be reunited with her beloved husband George and inurned at the Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma. The family suggests memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul or S.P.C.A. Please leave online condolences, at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019