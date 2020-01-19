Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Drues
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Marie Battin Drues

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Marie Battin Drues Obituary
Yvonne Marie Battin Drues Yvonne Marie Battin Drues died peacefully December 30th at her University Place, Washington home of 60 years at the age of 91. Yvonne is survived by son, Randal; and daughter, Sarah, and was preceded in death by parents; Charles T. Battin & Sarah Ruth Batey Battin, husband; Richard Lionel Drues and son; Charles Lionel Drues. Yvonne was born on June 20th, 1928 in Tacoma, Washington. There will be a Celebration of Life at Kilworth Chapel, UPS 2 p.m. January 26th, 2020. For a complete obituary see mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -