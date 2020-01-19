|
|
Yvonne Marie Battin Drues Yvonne Marie Battin Drues died peacefully December 30th at her University Place, Washington home of 60 years at the age of 91. Yvonne is survived by son, Randal; and daughter, Sarah, and was preceded in death by parents; Charles T. Battin & Sarah Ruth Batey Battin, husband; Richard Lionel Drues and son; Charles Lionel Drues. Yvonne was born on June 20th, 1928 in Tacoma, Washington. There will be a Celebration of Life at Kilworth Chapel, UPS 2 p.m. January 26th, 2020. For a complete obituary see mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020