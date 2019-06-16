Yvonne Marie Foulkes Yvonne Marie Foulkes passed away on June 5, 2019 in Puyallup, WA just six days after her 84th birthday. Yvonne was born in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada on May 30, 1935 to parents John Albert (Johannes Albertus) Janssen and Katherine Mary Evelyn (Cook) Janssen. She married Vincent Raymond Foulkes in Vancouver, BC, Canada on January 23rd, 1953. She immigrated to the U.S. on December 4th, 1959 to join her husband, who had enlisted in the U.S. Army. She made homes in Alabama, Washington, Texas, California, and Hawaii over the next 30 years. Following her husband's retirement in 1989, they made their permanent home in Puyallup, WA where Yvonne was a beloved fixture in her Country Dale community. She became a U.S. citizen on December 30, 2015. Yvonne is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Vincent Foulkes; her daughter Michele Marie (Foulkes) Polley and son-in-law Jason Polley of Sammamish, WA; two grandsons, Joshua and Cameron, and beloved nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings: William Russell "Billy" Taggart, Katherine Elizabeth "Betty" Bourne, and John William Roger "Jack" Janssen. Yvonne was a lover of hedgehogs, naughty jokes, playing cards, and peanut butter & chocolate ice cream. Her "Yoo Hoo!" will be forever missed. Yvonne's Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at 1:00pm at Pine Lake Covenant Church, 1715 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, WA with a reception immediately following on-site. Her ashes will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.

