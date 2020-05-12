Yvonne R. Koecke
Yvonne R. Koecke Yvonne was born on her paternal Grandparents homestead in Leith, ND on May 31, 1935, to her parents Roy Clair and Dorothy (Sutliff) Kamrath. She went to work at Oregon State College (OSU) the day after she graduated from Corvallis High School.She met the love of her life, Wayne Koecke there. They married December 12, 1953. Together they had five children. Wayne passed away in 1992. Yvonne passed away on May 3, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years; her son, David Franklin (1965); parents; brothers, Clarence and Bill; and sister, Eilene. She is survived by children, Maureen Parker, Tom, Kathy (Richard) Butcher, and Bob; eleven grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; her uncle, Eddie Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary Kamrath; brother-in-law, Fred Kiger; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 12, 2020.
