ADALYNN MARIE JOAN GADDIS Adalynn Marie Joan Gaddis 5 of Kennewick entered into rest on May 8th 2019 at Spokane Sacred Heart Hospital where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was reunited with her 3 siblings, great grand-father William (Bill) Lewis, grandmother Vicki Dorsch and uncles Justin and Dustin Monoian. Adalynn was born August 29, 2013 in Richland, WA and resided in the Tri-Cities her whole life. Adalynn is survived by her parents Jesse and Shasta (Monoian) Gaddis, sister Shyanna 9, brothers Landyn 4, and Razmik 2, grandparents Roberta and Doug Monoian and Tom and Linda Monoian, great grandmothers Joan Lewis and Mina Crowder. Adalynn had many aunts, uncles and cousins she was so loved and is dearly missed by many. Adalynn also known as Addy, Baby Goose, Little Lamb or Mama. She was a social butterfly and an energetic firecracker who was always full of life with a smile on her face. Addy never met a stranger, everyone was her friend and making friends was definitely her favorite. She loved to mother her siblings, pinch the cheeks of children because she thought they were "oh so cute". She loved to care for her baby dolls. She was adventuress and longed to be outdoors with nature. Addy was very ambitious and always seen the beauty in everything and everyone. She loved spending time with her aunt and uncle Miranda and Tony Harris and her great uncle Russell Lewis. She attended Kindergarten at Eastgate Elementary where she had many friends. Addy was a true miracle to the end when her organs were donated to help 5 children continue living life, just as she would of wanted. A celebration of her life will be held at Life Tributes 314 W. 1st Ave, Kennewick, WA on June 8th 2019 at 12:00PM. Please wear pink in memory of Adalynn.

