ADAM BRUCE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Adam Bruce, 38, of Pasco, died March 9, 2020. He was born December 24, 1981 to Richard and Nancy Bruce. He attended Pasco schools and participated in baseball and football as a youth. He was currently working towards becoming a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 112. Along with his parents, Adam is survived by his children, Madelynn and Adam, his sister, Melissa and her husband, Brian and his brother Clinton. He is also survived by niece, Camyrn and two nephews, Ashton and Andrew. Adam is also survived by uncles, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by grandparents Darrel and Dorothy Bruce, William and Violet Culbertson and infant son, Colton. Viewing is Thursday the 12th from 10:00 to 11:30. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

