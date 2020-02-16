Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline Boyce. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ADELINE BOYCE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Adeline Boyce was born in Lavesta, Alberta, Canada on June 7, 1928. Her parents were Mike and Mary Marek. She was baptized on May 24, 1942 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church and became a United States Citizen on June 12, 1998. She is survived by her son, Dwight (Lucille) Affleck and granddaughters Jodi (Chris) Hudley and Jaelee (Aaron) Crow and great grandsons, Brantley and Benjamin Crow. Her sisters; Bea Cox and Olive German and brother, Chester Marek. Adeline moved from Canada to Ephrata, Washington in 1946 to help with the family business and the raising of Dwight, Delicia and Shirley Affleck. She married the love of her life, Joe Boyce on October 6, 1961 and they moved to the Kennewick, Washington in 1974. Adeline was a sweet and loving "lady" inside and out and will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice at the Chaplaincy. A special thanks to those who took care and loved Addy in her stay at "From the Heart". Graveside service will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

