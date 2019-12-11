ADRIA LYNN WITT Einan's at Sunset On December 4, 2019, at the age of 72, Adria Lynn Witt ended her heroic battle with pancreatic cancer after almost six weeks and left this earth to live eternally with our Lord in Heaven. Adriawas born July 7, 1947, to the proud parents of Theodore Harpold and Dovey Doran in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from North High School and later attended college at Ohio State University. Adria has worked as a stewardess with Delta Airlines, in Human Resources for United Express Airlines, and as a Fitness for Duty Coordinator at Energy Northwest until retiring in 1991. Adria is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Trina; son-in-law, Mike; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Chris, and grandchildren: Jenna, Chase, and Jackson. A Celebration for Adria will be held on Saturday, December 14 th 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, Washington. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 11, 2019