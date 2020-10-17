1/1
Adrian Roberts
1944 - 2020
Adrian Roberts
May 21, 1944 - October 12, 2020
Portland, Oregon - Adrian Roberts—scientist, manager, devoted husband and father, lover of chardonnay, opera and the football club Manchester United—passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 76 years.
For over 50 years, Adrian was pivotal in developing the technology life cycle—first as a scientist, then as an executive—in both public and private R&D organizations. He played a significant role in major scientific and technological advancements, including energy conservation and the remediation of nuclear waste.
Born in Norwich, England to working-class parents, Adrian earned a PhD in Metallurgy from the University of Manchester in 1968 before emigrating with his wife and two children to the United States. He came for a job at Argonne National Labs where his starting salary of $3,000 per year was touted in his hometown Chester's newspaper as "more that the Prime Minister makes!".
In 1975, he moved his family to California to join EPRI (the Electric Power Research Institute) where he worked on major energy projects across the U.S., Europe and Asia. In 1979, as an expert in materials used in nuclear reactors, Adrian was recruited to help contain the damage at the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station. In 1985, Adrian joined Battelle where he served in a variety of upper management positions including interim laboratory director at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington.
Adrian served on the boards of numerous organizations, encouraging entrepreneurship in science and technology.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan, daughter Amanda, son Stephen, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.


Published in & from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
It was a genuine pleasure to report to Adrian while he was a director at PNNL. A hallmark of his management was a unique coupling of positive reinforcement with incisive scientific insight in the context of client needs. All the best to his loved ones, Ray Wildung
Ray Wildung
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Adrian was a true humanitarian leader and one of my most admired people at PNNL. He had a way of making you want to do your best for whatever cause he was championing. The national lab system is all the better because of his influence.
Andrea McMakin
Coworker
October 16, 2020
Dear Susan and Family - Adrian was both a scholar and a friend. I had the privilege of working with him for many years at PNNL. His "don't get your knickers in a twist" saying was legendary. RIP dear friend.
Pat Lamberson
Coworker
