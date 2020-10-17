Adrian Roberts

May 21, 1944 - October 12, 2020

Portland, Oregon - Adrian Roberts—scientist, manager, devoted husband and father, lover of chardonnay, opera and the football club Manchester United—passed away on October 12, 2020 at the age of 76 years.

For over 50 years, Adrian was pivotal in developing the technology life cycle—first as a scientist, then as an executive—in both public and private R&D organizations. He played a significant role in major scientific and technological advancements, including energy conservation and the remediation of nuclear waste.

Born in Norwich, England to working-class parents, Adrian earned a PhD in Metallurgy from the University of Manchester in 1968 before emigrating with his wife and two children to the United States. He came for a job at Argonne National Labs where his starting salary of $3,000 per year was touted in his hometown Chester's newspaper as "more that the Prime Minister makes!".

In 1975, he moved his family to California to join EPRI (the Electric Power Research Institute) where he worked on major energy projects across the U.S., Europe and Asia. In 1979, as an expert in materials used in nuclear reactors, Adrian was recruited to help contain the damage at the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station. In 1985, Adrian joined Battelle where he served in a variety of upper management positions including interim laboratory director at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington.

Adrian served on the boards of numerous organizations, encouraging entrepreneurship in science and technology.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan, daughter Amanda, son Stephen, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.





