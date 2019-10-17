Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Bergstrom. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

AGNES LOUISE GRAVELLE BERGSTROM Agnes Louise Gravelle Bergstrom transitioned to the Spirit World at 9am Monday morning, the 14th of October 2019. She joins her husband, Clifford and all her sisters and brothers and many other relatives and friends. Agnes was born on 21 August 1922 in Chisholm MN, diagnosed with polio when she was 2, spent a lot of time in hospitals but still managed to graduate high school and junior college by the time she was 16. She worked for two different couples in Grand Rapids MN, starting when she was 13, as an au pair. She met her future husband Clifford E. Bergstrom at a dance and they married on 30 October 1938. She gave birth to Gail in 1940, Judith in 1942, Clifford E. Jr. in 1945, Barry in 1953 and Garry in 1958. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her first-born daughter Gail, and all of her siblings. She is survived by four children, ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her life was all about and dedicated to children, relatives or not. She taught that "No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child". She was a fantastic human being, the best mother that anyone could possibly hope for and a dedicated friend to her family and friends. She never wanted any extraordinary attention or anything "fancy". She was truly beautiful inside and out. She didn't want a big funeral, so we will have a graveside service where she will be interred alongside her husband on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 10am at River View Heights Cemetery in Kennewick, Washington. All that loved and respected her and can attend are welcome. A small reception for family and friends will be held at the Bergstrom Place on Finley Road following the graveside ceremony. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

