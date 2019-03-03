Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AGNES C. TRUE. View Sign

AGNES C. TRUE Einan's at Sunset On February 16, 2019, Agnes C. True, age 90, of Richland, Washington, passed away. Agnes was born on December 29, 1928, in Hanover, Kansas to Barney and Eulalia Coufal. She graduated as Valedictorian from Hanover High School. While attending high school, she met Merlin True, and their favorite pastime was dancing with the big bands three nights a week. After Merlin was Honorably Discharged from the Navy they married in July of 1948 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland, Washington. While Merlin worked at Hanford, Agnes worked as a Secretary for General Electric in the Hanford 300 Area. Agnes was a devoted wife to Merlin and a loving caring mother to her four children. She loved to sew, cook large family meals, and actively participated in her children's schools and her church. She assisted with the household income by selling AVON, and after her children entered school full time, she went to work for the Richland School District. She worked at several schools within the Richland District, retiring as Head Cook for Jason Lee Elementary School, with 18 years of service at the Richland School District. Agnes loved the holidays, especially Christmas with all the family together. She would keep everyone on their toes as she was known to pull tricks on her family members, always after a good laugh. Agnes had thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren who she found to be the joy of her life. She will be greatly missed as the loving, devoted mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother. Agnes is survived by sons, David (Laura) True and Duane (Jill) True, and daughters Janice (Jim) Nacke and Joyce (Rob) Gilbert. Agnes is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin True, her parents Barney and Eulalia Coufal, brother John (Irene) Coufal, and sisters Cecilia (Warren) O'Day and Iola (Art) Luhring. A Rosary will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland, Washington on March 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held in the Gathering Place at Christ the King Church from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland, Washington 99354, and the Washington State Chapter , at . Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

