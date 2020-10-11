1/1
Aileen Bratton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aileen Bratton
December 1, 1941 - October 7, 2020
Brady, Texas - On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Aileen Lavon Bratton, loving wife and mother of 2 sons, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 78. Aileen was born on December 1, 1941 in Brady, Texas to Larue Swenning and Adeline Swenning. She had one older brother, Dick Swenning.
Aileen grew up on a farm and ranch, owned by her family, outside Brady. She graduated from Brady High School in 1960. She married her long time High School sweetheart, Jimmie Bratton, on August 28, 1960.
Aileen's passion was painting, and she was a Certified Decorative Artist (CDA). She served on the Board of Directors for the National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters for 6 years and was President for 2 years. Her true joy can from teaching Tole and Decorative painting. She published 9 books and several videos teaching tole painting techniques. She traveled internationally to teach workshops and seminars for many years, in addition to teaching at her own shop, Casa Del Tole.
Aileen is preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jimmie Bratton, her two sons, Wesley and his wife Cristy and Kyle Bratton and his wife Stacy, and her 4 grandchildren Amanda, Garrison, Lisa and Ethan.
Funeral Services are planned at the River of Life Church in Mason Texas on Monday October 12th at 1:00pm. The family requests that donations be made to a children organization of your choice in lieu of flowers or gifts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
River of Life Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved