Aileen Bratton

December 1, 1941 - October 7, 2020

Brady, Texas - On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Aileen Lavon Bratton, loving wife and mother of 2 sons, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 78. Aileen was born on December 1, 1941 in Brady, Texas to Larue Swenning and Adeline Swenning. She had one older brother, Dick Swenning.

Aileen grew up on a farm and ranch, owned by her family, outside Brady. She graduated from Brady High School in 1960. She married her long time High School sweetheart, Jimmie Bratton, on August 28, 1960.

Aileen's passion was painting, and she was a Certified Decorative Artist (CDA). She served on the Board of Directors for the National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters for 6 years and was President for 2 years. Her true joy can from teaching Tole and Decorative painting. She published 9 books and several videos teaching tole painting techniques. She traveled internationally to teach workshops and seminars for many years, in addition to teaching at her own shop, Casa Del Tole.

Aileen is preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jimmie Bratton, her two sons, Wesley and his wife Cristy and Kyle Bratton and his wife Stacy, and her 4 grandchildren Amanda, Garrison, Lisa and Ethan.

Funeral Services are planned at the River of Life Church in Mason Texas on Monday October 12th at 1:00pm. The family requests that donations be made to a children organization of your choice in lieu of flowers or gifts.





