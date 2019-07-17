Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AINA CLAIRE CROWDER TRAUTMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



AINA CLAIRE CROWDER TRAUTMAN Einan's at Sunset Aina Claire Crowder Trautman, 89, joined her Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on July 2, 2019. She was born November 20, 1929 in Redmond, OR and was the only child of Ray A, and Edith Doty Crowder. Aina graduated Redmond Union High School in 1947. She went to work in the payroll department of the lumber mill where her father also worked. There she met Stuart Trautman. (Stu always said she had refused to give him his paycheck unless he asked her out. Knowing Stu's sense of humor, and Aina's sweet modesty, their friends have always doubted his story.) Aina and Stu married in 1949. Their only child Marlene Gail was born in 1953, when they lived in Warden, WA. Marlene passed away in 2012 and Stuart in 2013. The family lived in Pasco, WA for most of their lives. As a wife, mom, and homemaker, Aina stayed very busy. She had a grand collection of elephant figurines and scrapbook full of postcards from her travels. For relaxation, she played the piano, did excellent needlework, and worked jigsaw puzzles and word searches. She was an avid reader of histories and biographies, and of the funny papers! Especially, she read her Bible every day. She and Stu were much involved with the Christian Motorcycle Association activities and tours. Aina was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Pasco. Aina loved to eat! A little-known fact: Her taste buds didn't work! She chose her foods by aroma and texture and Mr. Goodbar was her favorite candy. Aina spent the past six years at Callaway Gardens Memory Care Center in Kennewick, WA. Her agreeable temperament and sparkling smile made her a favorite with her caregivers, as she always has been with her friends. A Graveside Service will be held at City View Cemetery, 1300 North Oregon Ave. in Pasco, WA on July 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Pastor Dave Dillsworth will officiate. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

