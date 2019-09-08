Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN CHARLES WALKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALAN CHARLES WALKER Einan's at Sunset Alan Charles Walker passed away at home in his sleep on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, after a difficult battle with cancer. Alan grew up in Spokane, Washington, before completing a bachelor's degree in physics at Central Washington University. He moved to Richland to work for the U.S. Department of Energy in Safeguards and Security, where he met his first wife, Nancy (Casey) Walker. They fell in love, were married, and had three children, all raised in the Tri-Cities. They experienced many adventures and travels together before Nancy's untimely death in 2005. Alan found love again when he met Ellen LeVee, whom he married in 2009. Alan and Ellen enjoyed a wonderful retirement playing golf, dancing, traveling, and participating in Corvette Club events. They spent their summers in the Tri-Cities and their winters in Oro Valley, Arizona. Alan Walker is preceded in death by his sister, Janet, and his first wife, Nancy. He is survived by his second wife, Ellen; his sons, Brian (Katie) and Michael (Kelsey); his daughter, Karen Larson (Joe); his grandchildren, Madeleine, Grant, Ben, Elle, Harper, Luke, Thomas, and Molly; his nieces, Shelley and Kim; and his nephews, Adam and Marcus. A funeral will be held on Sunday, September 15th, at 2:00 pm at The Sunset Event Center in Richland, followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chaplaincy Hospice Care, who took extraordinary care of Alan, would be appreciated. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

