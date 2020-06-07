ALAN RODGER ENYEART July 30, 1956 May 30, 2020 Alan Rodger Enyeart born July 30,1956 in Cottage Grove, Oregon went to our Lord on May 30, 2020 at age 63. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and soulmate Kelly Olsen, his biological father Joseph Kent Wallace, adoptive parents Rodger Thomas Enyeart and Theodora Phyllis Speck-Enyeart. He is survived by his loyal cat Cali, biolagical mother Verna Julane Strickland, sisters; Dana Wallace, Leonor (Lenny) Wallace, Kimberly Venegas, Kathy Hodge, Victoria Wallace, Patty Real and Angel Pennington, sons; Justin Mclain and Christopher Enyeart, and daughter Stacy Enyeart; numerous cousin; nieces; nephews; grandchildren; extended family and many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Cusick Washington. For more information please contact Marie Hodge at hodgemom@centurylink.net Donations may be made at Washington Federal Bank account 3407253990.



