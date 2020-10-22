Alan Rohay

July 1, 1952 - September 21, 2020

Richland, Washington - Alan Charles Rohay, beloved husband, cherished friend of many, acclaimed seismologist, and quintessential man of the Pacific Northwest, died unexpectedly in Richland, Washington, on September 21, 2020. Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on July 1,1952 to Rayola and Charles Rohay, Alan moved with his parents to Seattle in 1953 and spent most of his childhood there, having also lived in Maine for a year and Germany for two years.

Alan graduated from Mercer Island High School in 1970, where he excelled in mathematics and science and competed on the cross-country team. During his high school years, Alan was an active member of ski patrol at Snoqualmie Pass and the Seattle-based Mountaineers, spending his summers studying glaciers with the Juneau Icefield Research Program in Alaska and living with a small team of young scientists on the summit of Mt. Rainier exploring ice caves. These experiences propelled Alan's deep-seated love of geophysics, glaciers, and the Northwest.

After graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1974, Alan earned his Ph.D. in Geophysics from the University of Washington in 1982. Alan was a gifted and highly respected research scientist in seismology with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland for 26 years until his retirement in 2014.

Alan is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 32 years, his brother Wayne (Mayumi), his sister Charlotte, as well as many nieces and nephews. Alan enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, mountain climbing, white water rafting, salmon fishing, and playing ice hockey. Alan was loyal, loving, and caring to friends he knew from high school, college, graduate school, and Richland. He will be deeply missed.





