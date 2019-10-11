Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALAN SUNFORD JEFFREY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Chapel of the Falls 314 West 1st Avenue Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-586-3147 Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFREY ALAN SUNFORD Jeffrey Alan Sunford passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart hospital, Spokane. Jeff affected many people in just 39 years. Always deeply committed to others, he was a Boy Scout, a caretaker for troubled youth at the Morning Star Boys Ranch and about to start volunteer firefighter training. He was highly intelligent, part of a gifted program for young inventors as a boy, a Running Start student and a MENSA member. Born in Kennewick in 1979 but raised in Pasco, his family moved first to Ellensburg in 1993, then to Moses Lake. There, he found a job at an airbag plant, applying his mechanical talents. He moved on to Eastern Washington University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2014. Jeff was kind, generous and adored by everyone, especially the niece and nephew who called him simply "Uncle." He loved animals, the outdoors, riding his ATV and motorcycle. Camping trips to the family property and fishing with his grandpa were an integral part of his life. Jeff is survived by his father, Scott Sunford of Kennewick; his mother and stepfather, Deborah and Michael Menezes of Medical Lake. He leaves behind 2 siblings, step-brothers and their spouses: Melissa & Michael Rackham, Scott & Johnnie Sunford, Mikie & Lindsay Menezes, Donnie & Rachel Menezes. Also, nieces and nephews: Madeleine & Miles Rackham, Makayla Menezes and Wendell Menezes, as well as numerous family and friends. A graveside service will be held October 19 at 1pm at Desert Lawn Cemetery, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, followed by a reception at Mueller's Life Tributes Center, 314 W. First Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Morning Star Boys Ranch, Spokane, WA or please consider giving the gift of life as an organ donor.

