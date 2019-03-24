Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT DEAN "IKE" PECKA. View Sign

ALBERT DEAN PECKA "IKE" Albert Dean "Ike" Pecka, a longtime Othello resident, passed away on February 22 in Spokane. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rita Cornwell Pecka, his parents Albert V. Pecka and Tillie Vanek Bates and his brother Alvin V. Pecka. He is survived by his sisters Camille Riach of Cypress, CA and Maxine Cornwell of Meridian, ID; his children Kathy (Hoyt Maulden), Ken (Tammie) and Mary Pecka, six grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Ike was born in Dorchester, Nebraska and raised in Nyssa, Oregon where he graduated from high school in 1950. He attended Oregon Tech on a football scholarship, before returning home to help on the family farm. He married the love of his life, Rita Cornwell in 1953, then served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps for the next two years. He and Rita moved to Othello, Washington in 1955 to start a family and a family farm. He farmed for many years and later worked as a maintenance mechanic in bean and feed mills until his retirement. A born farmer, he devoted himself in retirement to his magnificent garden, growing fruit, vegetables, flowers and herbs. Ike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In his later years, nothing brought him more happiness than time with his great-grandchildren, each of whom he cherished. Ike's example of hard work, responsibility, integrity and love of family will live on in the lives of those he loved. Graveside services will take place at Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens, 1915 W. Cemetery Rd, Othello, WA on Saturday, March 30 at noon, followed by a reception at the Othello Senior Center located at 755 N 7th Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who would like to honor Ike to make a contribution to the or to their advocacy organization, the Cancer Action Network, where his grandchild Mary is employed.

ALBERT DEAN PECKA "IKE" Albert Dean "Ike" Pecka, a longtime Othello resident, passed away on February 22 in Spokane. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Rita Cornwell Pecka, his parents Albert V. Pecka and Tillie Vanek Bates and his brother Alvin V. Pecka. He is survived by his sisters Camille Riach of Cypress, CA and Maxine Cornwell of Meridian, ID; his children Kathy (Hoyt Maulden), Ken (Tammie) and Mary Pecka, six grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. Ike was born in Dorchester, Nebraska and raised in Nyssa, Oregon where he graduated from high school in 1950. He attended Oregon Tech on a football scholarship, before returning home to help on the family farm. He married the love of his life, Rita Cornwell in 1953, then served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps for the next two years. He and Rita moved to Othello, Washington in 1955 to start a family and a family farm. He farmed for many years and later worked as a maintenance mechanic in bean and feed mills until his retirement. A born farmer, he devoted himself in retirement to his magnificent garden, growing fruit, vegetables, flowers and herbs. Ike was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In his later years, nothing brought him more happiness than time with his great-grandchildren, each of whom he cherished. Ike's example of hard work, responsibility, integrity and love of family will live on in the lives of those he loved. Graveside services will take place at Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens, 1915 W. Cemetery Rd, Othello, WA on Saturday, March 30 at noon, followed by a reception at the Othello Senior Center located at 755 N 7th Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who would like to honor Ike to make a contribution to the or to their advocacy organization, the Cancer Action Network, where his grandchild Mary is employed. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.