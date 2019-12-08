Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT S. PHARE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



ALBERT S. PHARE Einan's at Sunset Albert S Phare, 92, of Richland, WA died November 15 th , 2019 at home. He was born September 13th, 1927 in Port Huron, MI to Thomas and Gemina Phare (Tucker); he was the youngest of seven children. Albert graduated Port Huron High School in 1945 and in 1948 he graduated from the Business College in Port Huron. Albert served in the U.S Army from 1945 to 1947. Albert was a lifetime member of the Port Huron Elks Club. He married Donna Burns in Port Huron on September 15th, 1951. Their son, Steven was born December 1955. He worked over 40 years for United Engineers and Constructors of Philadelphia, PA and later was bought by Raytheon Corporation. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S to various construction projects, working as their Field Accountant. He retired from his last Project here in Richland, WA in 1992 choosing to remain here, but missing Michigan. He is survived by his son, Steven of Richland, WA; his daughter-in- law Victoria Phare, granddaughters: Victoria Faircloth (Jared) of Richland, WA, and Kristina Vanni (David) of Mims, FL; five great grandchildren, sisters- in-law: June Phare (Fred), Margaret Burns, Ellen Burns (Robert) all 3 of Port Huron, MI. Albert is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna who passed away in 2013. His mother and father, mother-in- law and father-in -law, brothers: Clarence, Walt and wife Mary, Roy (Red) and wife Betty and Fred; his sisters: June Wilton (Fred), Doris Herford (Hadley) and the infant son, Steven, of Fred and June Phare. Albert was also preceded in death by his brothers- in- law, Robert Burns, Charles (Char) Richter and his wife Patricia (Pat) along with their children Thomas Richter and Patricia (Patsy Richter) McIntyre. At this time, no services are planned. Albert's final resting place will be in Port Huron, MI with his wife. "A good man and father." Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

