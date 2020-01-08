Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEJANDRO G. "ALEX" ESPERICUETA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALEJANDRO "ALEX" G. ESPERICUETA Alejandro "Alex" G. Espericueta, 75, lost his battle with cancer on December 31, 2019, in Kennewick, WA surrounded by his family. Alex was born in Edinburg, Texas, on November 5, 1944, to Alberto & Evangelina Espericueta. Along with his siblings, Alex grew up migrating throughout Texas picking cotton & work ing various field jobs. As soon as Alex was able, he started driving trucks in the fields, leading to his desire to own and operate his own trucking business, A.G Espericueta Trucking, in the 1970's. After Alex's mother & older brother's passing, he decided to leave Texas and moved to Washington state. Soon after his move, he met the love of his life, Gloria Ramirez. They married that same year and had three children within their first four years of marriage; two daughters, Mary (Chewelah, WA) and Eva (Kennewick, WA), and one son, Alex (Kennewick WA). They resided in Grandview, WA and raised their family until his retirement. Along with his wife, he lived his remaining years in Plymouth, WA. Alex was an outgoing man who had a knack to befriend anyone and managed to crack a joke for any occasion. He had many hobbies and loved to travel and took any chance he had to do so and visited as many sights as he could throughout America. In his retirement years he would be found weekend sturgeon fishing with his fishing buddy Nathaniel and with his extended family at the Columbia River. He would also be found hanging out with his best friend Richard Woodruff reminiscing about past adventures. Alex is survived by his wife, Gloria, of 57 years; his two daughters, Mary, and Eva (Ramiro) Solis, grandsons Samuel & Nathaniel Solis; son, Alex (Jan) Espericueta; granddaughter-Shay (Joseph) Craigo; and 1 great-grandson, Asher, 2 brothers & 3 sisters of Texas, 5 half-brothers, & 2 half-sisters of Texas also. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Evangelina; brother, Alberto Jr and father, Alberto. In celebration and honor of Alex's life, a memorial service will be held at a later day this spring.

ALEJANDRO "ALEX" G. ESPERICUETA Alejandro "Alex" G. Espericueta, 75, lost his battle with cancer on December 31, 2019, in Kennewick, WA surrounded by his family. Alex was born in Edinburg, Texas, on November 5, 1944, to Alberto & Evangelina Espericueta. Along with his siblings, Alex grew up migrating throughout Texas picking cotton & work ing various field jobs. As soon as Alex was able, he started driving trucks in the fields, leading to his desire to own and operate his own trucking business, A.G Espericueta Trucking, in the 1970's. After Alex's mother & older brother's passing, he decided to leave Texas and moved to Washington state. Soon after his move, he met the love of his life, Gloria Ramirez. They married that same year and had three children within their first four years of marriage; two daughters, Mary (Chewelah, WA) and Eva (Kennewick, WA), and one son, Alex (Kennewick WA). They resided in Grandview, WA and raised their family until his retirement. Along with his wife, he lived his remaining years in Plymouth, WA. Alex was an outgoing man who had a knack to befriend anyone and managed to crack a joke for any occasion. He had many hobbies and loved to travel and took any chance he had to do so and visited as many sights as he could throughout America. In his retirement years he would be found weekend sturgeon fishing with his fishing buddy Nathaniel and with his extended family at the Columbia River. He would also be found hanging out with his best friend Richard Woodruff reminiscing about past adventures. Alex is survived by his wife, Gloria, of 57 years; his two daughters, Mary, and Eva (Ramiro) Solis, grandsons Samuel & Nathaniel Solis; son, Alex (Jan) Espericueta; granddaughter-Shay (Joseph) Craigo; and 1 great-grandson, Asher, 2 brothers & 3 sisters of Texas, 5 half-brothers, & 2 half-sisters of Texas also. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Evangelina; brother, Alberto Jr and father, Alberto. In celebration and honor of Alex's life, a memorial service will be held at a later day this spring. Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close