Yakima Alfred David Prather, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on November 9th, 2010, at the age of 23. He was born on June 26th, 1987, to Sherman Wayne Prather and Alice Faye Jensen. He is survived by father Wayne Prather (Judy Prather) of Yakima, mother Alice Jensen (Scott Walker) of Toppenish, sister Justine Prather (Mike Driver); brothers, Bradley and Bryan Prather (Julia Prather); nieces Victoria and Marina Prather; nephew Michael Prather, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Al was born and raised in the Columbia Basin and graduated from Connell High in 2005.



From an early age Al always excelled in athletic events and eventually it became part of who he was. Growing up, wrestling became more than just a sport and was a way of life him and his brothers dominated in with the coaching and guidance of his parents. After high school the passion never left him and with the help of The Guerin family and Yakima MMA gym Al became an undefeated amateur MMA fighter and showed great potential and talent to be true champion.



Al was an outdoorsman always wanting to be fishing, camping and hunting and looked forward to his annual hunting trips with his father and his older brothers. When he wasn't in the woods he was spending as much time as could with his nieces and nephew from camping trips to school recitals and supporting in their athletic activities. Al was not a parent himself but treated these kids as though they were his own by giving as much love and devotion he could.



Al was born with a heart of gold and always put others above himself whether they were friends or family. He would do more to help others than he would himself and treated all of his friends as if they were part of his family. Al was so proud of everyone else around him that he would brag about their accomplishments more than he would his own. He will always be remembered and cherished in our hearts; Al touched everyone around him and left a huge impact on their life that will last a lifetime.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation at any Wells Fargo bank in Al's name.









