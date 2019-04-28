Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALFREDO (FRED/FREDDIE) RODRIGUEZ. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

ALFREDO (FRED/FREDDIE) RODRIGUEZ Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Alfredo (Fred/Freddie) Rodriguez, beloved family man, passed from his physical life into his Heavenly home in the early morning of April 23, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. Alfredo was born in Edin-burg, Texas on August 20, 1963 to Vicenta Ramirez and Clemente Rodriguez Sr. He was their fourth child and the second son. As a young adult, Fred proudly served his country as a Marine. He attended Columbia Basin College and received an AAS in Autobody Technology. He worked in the autobody industry, acquiring his own Auto Body Shop in 2001. He owned and operated his shop, Ainsworth Collision, until his health prevented him from continuing. Alfredo loved spending time with friends and family especially when engaging in his first love, barbequing. He also enjoyed boating, swimming and camping. In 1994, on his thirty first birthday, Alfredo married his only wife, Elaine Gonzales. With the marriage, he also gained two young twin sons, Dominik and Dimitri Miles. One year later, they added twin daughters, Denae and Desirae to their family. Their family grew again in 2009 when Fred and Elaine adopted two young sons from the foster care system, Christopher and Urijah. Alfredo is survived by his parenting partner, Elaine Rodriguez, his children; Daughters; Amy Brocato (from a former relationship), Denae and Desirae Rodriguez, Sons; Dominik and Dimitri Miles, Christopher and Urijah Rodriguez. He is also survived by siblings; Brother; Clemente Rodriguez Jr. (Trudy), Sisters; Rosie Rodriguez (Russo), Sandi Rivera (Dani), Norma Williams (Kirk), numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, second cousins and countless friends and acquaintances. Alfredo was preceded in death by his parents, Vicenta and Clemente Sr. Fred touched the lives of all of those who came into contact with him and he will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice in his name.

ALFREDO (FRED/FREDDIE) RODRIGUEZ Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Alfredo (Fred/Freddie) Rodriguez, beloved family man, passed from his physical life into his Heavenly home in the early morning of April 23, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. Alfredo was born in Edin-burg, Texas on August 20, 1963 to Vicenta Ramirez and Clemente Rodriguez Sr. He was their fourth child and the second son. As a young adult, Fred proudly served his country as a Marine. He attended Columbia Basin College and received an AAS in Autobody Technology. He worked in the autobody industry, acquiring his own Auto Body Shop in 2001. He owned and operated his shop, Ainsworth Collision, until his health prevented him from continuing. Alfredo loved spending time with friends and family especially when engaging in his first love, barbequing. He also enjoyed boating, swimming and camping. In 1994, on his thirty first birthday, Alfredo married his only wife, Elaine Gonzales. With the marriage, he also gained two young twin sons, Dominik and Dimitri Miles. One year later, they added twin daughters, Denae and Desirae to their family. Their family grew again in 2009 when Fred and Elaine adopted two young sons from the foster care system, Christopher and Urijah. Alfredo is survived by his parenting partner, Elaine Rodriguez, his children; Daughters; Amy Brocato (from a former relationship), Denae and Desirae Rodriguez, Sons; Dominik and Dimitri Miles, Christopher and Urijah Rodriguez. He is also survived by siblings; Brother; Clemente Rodriguez Jr. (Trudy), Sisters; Rosie Rodriguez (Russo), Sandi Rivera (Dani), Norma Williams (Kirk), numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, second cousins and countless friends and acquaintances. Alfredo was preceded in death by his parents, Vicenta and Clemente Sr. Fred touched the lives of all of those who came into contact with him and he will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chaplaincy Hospice in his name. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close