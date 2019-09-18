Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALGER WILLIAM COOPER. View Sign Service Information Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home 7800 Van Belle Road Sunnyside , WA 98944 (509)-837-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

ALGER WILLIAM COOPER Alger William Cooper passed away surrounded by family on September 15, 2019. He was born on February 16, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan to Albert Arthur and June Bud Cooper. He spent his childhood in Michigan where he attended grade school. In 1942, Alger signed on with the Navy (World War ll), and met the love of his life, Mary Adeline (Yax). They married February 3rd in 1945. In 1947 they relocated to Sunnyside, Washington and later relocated to Seattle, Washington where he became a Supervisor for Boeing. After retirement, he came back to Sunnyside where he signed on with the Sunnyside School District as a Custodian. Alger was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion in Sunnyside. He loved to dance, play pool, play cards, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family. The most important thing to him was the love he had for his family and friends; he will be deeply missed by many. Alger was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary; brother Leslie; son David; grandsons, Adam S. Newton and Paul R. hoemaker, and his parents, Albert and June Bud. He is survived by his wonderful children; Alger S (Barbara) Cooper, Melody A Cooper, Joy M (Mark) Santee, Timothy J Cooper (Diane Chambers), Jane G (Joe McBride), Rosemary L (David) Vallade, Teresa I (Randall) Newton, and Gary W (Deborah) Cooper; his sister in law, Kathleen Cooper; niece, Patricia and nephew Michael. Alger was also blessed with over 40 grandchildren, more then 50 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren and numerous in-laws, friends and extended family. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Sunnyside, Washington. The Funeral Service will be held at Valley Hills in Sunnyside on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. followed by graveside at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at

