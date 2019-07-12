Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Louise Williams. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ALICE LOUISE WILLIAMS Alice Louise Williams passed peacefully into the arms of our heavenly Father, on June 28, 2019 at the age of 85. She lived in her home at Guardian Angel Homes Memory Care in Richland, WA. Alice Was born in Hague, North Dakota, the third child of Roy and Kathryn Klein. Her family moved to Yakima, WA in 1934 and then to the tri-cities in 1947 for her father's employment at Hanford. She attended schools in Richland and Kennewick High School. While still in high school she met and married Robert Williams from Pasco. They were married March 18, 1951 and raised 2 daughters together. Alice was a stay at home mom, a sales clerk at Crescent Drug Store, and a medical clerk at Kennewick Primary Clinic before retiring at age 64. One of her proudest accomplishments was going back to school at the age of 54 to receive her high school diploma, for many years she enjoyed singing in the choir with her friends at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, going to exercise classes at the park and recreations and the senior center. Alice loved her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren and always so helpful with them, until she could not. Her family was blessed by her love, generosity and prayers for all of us. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Kathryn Klein, Husband Robert Williams, sisters Stella Regnier and Janet Smith. Alice is survived by brothers Leander Klein, Ronald (Billie) Klein; Daughters Sharon (Keith) Clark, Leanna (Dennis) Waters; Grandchildren Renee (Randy) Brockman, David Clark, Sheena (Mike) Kelly, Tera Waters, Kendra Waters; Great Grandchildren Reese and Rivers Brockman, Taylor and Khloe Clark, Aiden, Logan, Brady and Regan Kelly; numerous nieces and nephews, and several lifelong and special friends. Her family will miss her greatly. A celebration of life will be held on July 20, 2019 at 11am at the First Baptist Church, 723 W. Humorist Rd, Burbank, WA 99323. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at

