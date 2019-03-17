Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALICE M. HARRIS. View Sign

ALICE M. HARRIS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Alice Harris was born on December 22, 1932 in the countryside of Montreal Quebec, Canada to Mary and Henry Stoble. After graduation, she worked for Weekend Magazine, Eaton's Department Store, and sang at various jazz clubs. She had a beautiful, sultry voice and was quite popular in the day. On October 22, 1959 Alice married a baseball player named Billy Harris. Soon after, they moved to the Tri Cities and raised three children, Billy Jr., Gail, and Rick. She volunteered for the hydroplane races, Beaus Arts, sold Avon and helped run the family business, Billy's Bull Pen Tavern, for 27 years. Mom was one talented lady! She dressed each day with class and perfection. She wouldn't leave the house without her bright pink lipstick on. She had a beautiful voice, was an extraordinary oil and watercolor artist, and an outstanding cook. She would shower her friends and loved ones with homemade food - it was her love language. She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable garden, cursed taking care of the inground pool, loved doting on her grandchildren, and visiting her "friends" at Winco and Leisure Pool. She was a vibrant, strong, independent, tough, yet loving and sweet person. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include Bill Jr., Gail (Brian) Everett, and Rick (Deena) Harris. Seven grandchildren, Tyler, Justin, Nicholas, Alexandria, Breanna, Jacob and Bella, and one great grandchild Sophia. She also leaves behind a dear friend, Beverly Hartley. There will be a rosary at 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 21, and funeral service at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 22. Both will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

