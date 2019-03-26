Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALISON KENT BRYAN. View Sign



ALISON KENT BRYAN December 9, 1959 to March 17, 2019 Alison K. Bryan, 59, of Prosser, WA, died peacefully Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hospice House in Kennewick, WA, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. Although the struggle was tough, and often painful, she never gave up, "leaning forward in the foxhole" until the very end, when she was able to rest. Alison was born Margaret Alison Kent to Alfred H. Kent and Carolyn (Stamper) Kent at the Army hospital in Wrzburg, West Germany. She grew up as an "Army brat," living in Florida, New York, Kansas, Texas, California, and Hawaii, as well as Germany. Her father retired as a Colonel in the early 1970's and the family moved to Auburn, AL, where Alison attended high school and college (War Eagle! Hey!) She graduated from Auburn University, and became a proud member of the Professional Organization of English Majors (POEM). During her working career she was a legal secretary, a church secretary, and an administrative assistant at the Hanford Cleanup in Washington. She was also a cheese monger as the proprietor of Le Grande Fromage in Prosser. While attending Auburn University, Alison married Steven Shoemaker, and they had two children, Edward T. Shoemaker and Molly P. Shoemaker. After her divorce from Steven, she married William M. (Bo) Bryan, Jr., and helped raise his son, Ian G. Bryan. Alison is survived by her husband Bo, son Edward, daughter Molly, step-son Ian, mother Carolyn, sister Patricia Hire, brother Alfred H. Kent, Jr., former husband Steven, three nephews: Anthony, Andrew, and Joe; and three grandsons: Jasper, Dalton, and Dreyden. Alison enjoyed many things in lifemusic, quilting, gardening, being with friends. But her children and grandchildren were the apples of her eye, the joy of her heart. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her, and we know she is glad to be with her dad. A memorial service for Alison will be held at Prosser United Methodist Church at 824 6th St. in Prosser at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Donations in her memory can be made to the Benton-Franklin Humane Society in Kennewick, WA, and to the National Brain Tumor Society. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

