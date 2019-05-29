Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLEN GEORGE HOFFMAN. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

ALLEN GEORGE HOFFMAN Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Allen George Hoffman, 81, was a 35 year resident of the Tri-Cities, residing the past 15 years in Pasco. He passed away May 2, 2019 at home. Born May 9, 1937 to Carl Paul Hoffman and Ella Christina Osterman, Allen grew up in Fremont, Nebraska. He joined the Naval Reserves when he turned 18, and entered active service in the Navy after two years at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln. Allen and Marjorie DeVall wed in December 1964, and spend 20 years together in southern California. Allen worked as a manager and engineer in several companies, including National Waterlift, Inflight Motion Pictures, and others. Allen continued his career at Westinghouse Hanford when they moved to the Tri-Cities. They raised two children. An avid photographer from an early age, Allen continued the family legacy which started with his grandfather. He also enjoyed fishing, and volunteered for the Tri-Cities Shooting Association as a Range Officer at Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting Facility. Allen is survived by his children, daughter Stacey Hoffman of Lincoln, NE, and son Philip Hoffman of Knoxville, TN, as well as his two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; his three brothers Robert, Lyle, and Kenneth; and his mother and father. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 8, at 1 pm, at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. A memorial marker has been inscribed at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska,

