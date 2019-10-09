ALLEN KENNEY Allen was born November 10, 1950 to Irvin and Ann (Rail) Kenney in Spokane, grew up in Benton City and Kiona, and passed away September 24, 2019. He was lucky enough to check some things off his bucket list travelling in and out of the US and best of all, living on his sailboat in the San Juan Islands, Port Hadlock and Shilshole Marina in Seattle. Allen is survived by his father Irv Kenney; brother Clayton (Ronda) Kenney; niece Beth (Josh) Riley; stepsister Brenda Anderson (Joe Erickson); and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Ann and step-father Ralph Fortner, and step-mother Charlotte Raleigh. There will be a Celebration of Allen's life on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 from 1:00 3:00PM at Red Lion Inn, Pasco, for family and friends.

