Allison Endert

ALLISON MAY ENDERT It is with great sadness that Allison May Endert, 43, passed away in an accident in Santa Cruz on June 15, 2020. Allison was born in Eureka, California. At the age of three, after living a year in Hawaii, she moved to eastern Washington where she attended Columbia Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Burbank, Washington. Allison's childhood was spent swimming and playing with her great group of neighborhood friends. She went on frequent family ski trips, and enjoyed visiting her grandparents every summer. In her small rural high school, she stood out as a popular top student, a three sport athlete who participated at the state level in track and volleyball. The recent outpouring of support from the community that she left 25 years ago is a testimony to the impact Allison had on people there. Allison's penchant for working hard while having fun began in the farmlands of eastern Washington where, as a teen, she worked on a cherry sorting line and drove truck on her uncle's wheat farm and her best friend's family's potato farm. When she returned to her California roots and earned a politics degree at UCSC, Oakes College, Allison arrived at her true home. In this beautiful area of sun, sea and forest, Allison found teachers, friends, and mentors who recognized her potential and provided guidance as she honed her skills to make the world a better place. To Allison, that meant ensuring that everyone has a voice, that the privileged help those who have less, that women and LGBTQ people are guaranteed full and equal rights, and that everyone looks out for the welfare of society's most vulnerable individuals. Allison's experience in politics was broad. She worked for local US Representative Sam Farr, and then briefly moved back to Washington to serve US Senator Maria Cantwell. Allison then returned to Santa Cruz to head up CA State Assemblyman John Laird's local office. Finally, she became an analyst for Santa Cruz County Supervisors Neal Coonerty and his successor Ryan Coonerty. In that position, she was particularly proud of her role in the development of the Twin Lakes Beach project, as well as the Nurse-Family Partnership program. As a young adult Allison and her lifelong partner, Andy Tatum, started a family and had two wonderful daughters. Allison was a loving, passionate mother, inspirational to her two daughters, and indeed all who met her. She was an active member of the Gault Elementary School PTO, and a regular volunteer at school carnivals and pancake breakfast fundraisers. For years, every Friday after school she ran the popcorn booth (another fundraiser) and her cheerful face became such a fixture that students nicknamed her "The Popcorn Lady." Allison enjoyed going to see live music. Over the years, she went to many shows with her partner Andy, with her oldest daughter Molly, and also with her close friend and co-worker Rachel Dann. Her favorite acts to see were the Wood Brothers, Todd Snider, Cake, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. Allison loved Hawaii, and her family had a tradition of taking vacations there. Wherever she was, she always brought energy and happiness to a gathering. She was a connecting force among her extended blended families, and loved so much by all sides. At holidays and family get-togethers she was lively and fun, always enjoying board games, and engaging in challenging conversations where she often expressed her strong opinions and values. What gave Allison the most joy of all was watching her daughters participate in sporting events. Whether it was the weekend games of the all-girl recreational G-Ball and SWISH basketball leagues, or the after-school basketball and volleyball games and track meets of Branciforte Middle School and Harbor High School, Allison made a supreme effort to attend every one of them. Win or lose, the girls always knew that mom was in the stands watching. Allison was preceded in death by her father Frederick Endert, and survived in death by her partner Andy Tatum, two daughters Molly Endert-Tatum and Lucy Endert-Tatum, mother Kathy Huntley, stepfathers Robert Dugwyler and William Gordon, and brother James Gordon. Given the current pandemic, a memorial service will be postponed until a later date. If you are interested in receiving updates about a future service, please email Allison.Endert.Memorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gault Elementary School, http://gault.sccs.net/.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.