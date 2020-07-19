ALMA BELLE (KIMBLE) SEABOLDT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Alma Seaboldt passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13 th 2020 in Richland WA with her daughters by her side. She was born on November 12 th 1927 to Nellie and George Kimble in Sheridan WY. She was married to Lavon Seaboldt on January 16th 1946 in Seattle WA and was married to him for 74 years until his passing on May 20th 2020. Alma worked for many years at the Tri-City Herald while raising her eight children. She is survived by Lucille Gray, Dallas Seaboldt (Diane), Dean Seaboldt (Jayne), Marie Seaboldt, Candis Seaboldt, Paula Cichocki, Rhonda Gaukroger (Jerry), Lavon W Seaboldt III (Wanda) ten grand Children and nine great grandchildren. Alma enjoyed sewing, a gift she passed on to her daughters, canning fresh fruits and vegetables, camping, with her young family and later on in life traveling with Lavon. Winters were spent in Yuma Arizona and summers in Polson Montana with family and friends The family is thankful for the care and support from the staff at Brookdale Torbett, Chaplaincy Hospice Care and the nursing staff at Kadlec Hospital. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.