Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALTHEA ANGELL MILICH. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

ALTHEA ANGELL MILICH Feb. 12, 1929 - Sept 15, 2019 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Althea Milich went home to the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from her home in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 90, surrounded by family.Althea was born to William Angell (a tugboat captain in New York Harbor) and Elizabeth Loven- duski Angell (a home maker and poultry farmer) on February 12, 1929, on Staten Island, NY. She grew up there attending school and playing sports with occasional trips into the city to see Broadway matinees and dance to the big bands. She spent summers on her extended family's farms in New Jersey. A bright young lady, she was skipped one grade in middle school and took a first and third place in the state-wide regents exams in high school. Althea attended Paine Hall College in New York and worked for Irving Trust at One Wall Street and in the new computer department at NYU before moving to a farm in Pemberton, NJ, with her parents, where she went to work as a receptionist for a country doctor. On a blind date, she met the love of her life Sam Milich, a dairy farmer from Medford NJ. They were married in Browns Mills, NJ, November 27, 1954, and built a home on the Angell family farm in Pemberton. In 1976 they moved to Kennewick, WA, to work for United Engineers/ Raytheon. In 1982 they were transferred to New Hampshire with Raytheon and lived in Exeter, NH, while working at Seabrook. From there they moved to Pennsylvania in 1987 and then back to New Jersey while working in Raytheon's main office in Philadelphia. They returned to Washington in 1991, where Althea continued employment with Raytheon, while enjoying being closer to her children and grandchildren. After retiring in 1992, Althea became involved in Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary and Red Hats. She and Sam were blessed with many good friends and had the opportunity to travel often around the country to visit family. Sam passed in 2014 and Althea became more involved in church activities, joining Catholic Daughters, Serra Club, and prayer groups at nearby Holy Spirit Parish in Kennewick where she has several dear friends. A three-time cancer survivor, Althea was an intelligent, generous, elegant woman who maintained her wits, thoughtfulness, and sense of humor right up to the end. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family, including her immediate family and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her older brother Herbert Angell and older sister Eleanor Mazzucco. She is survived by four children: Catherine Milich Johnson and husband Lindsey, Daniel Milich and wife Gloria, Lisa Milich Ciliberto and husband John, and Theresa Milich Gilbride; as well as grandchildren Ellen and Lauren Johnson, Spencer and Blaise Gilbride, John Paul and Clare Ciliberto, and Danette, Tom, and great grandson Cash Troop. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday afternoon,October 4, 2019, at 4 pm,by Fr. Richard Sedlacek at St Joseph Catholic Church, in the old church, located at 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, WA, followed by interment of ashes in the columbarium at St. Joseph's, directly behind the church.A rosary will precede the Mass in the old church at 3:15 pm. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

ALTHEA ANGELL MILICH Feb. 12, 1929 - Sept 15, 2019 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Althea Milich went home to the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from her home in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 90, surrounded by family.Althea was born to William Angell (a tugboat captain in New York Harbor) and Elizabeth Loven- duski Angell (a home maker and poultry farmer) on February 12, 1929, on Staten Island, NY. She grew up there attending school and playing sports with occasional trips into the city to see Broadway matinees and dance to the big bands. She spent summers on her extended family's farms in New Jersey. A bright young lady, she was skipped one grade in middle school and took a first and third place in the state-wide regents exams in high school. Althea attended Paine Hall College in New York and worked for Irving Trust at One Wall Street and in the new computer department at NYU before moving to a farm in Pemberton, NJ, with her parents, where she went to work as a receptionist for a country doctor. On a blind date, she met the love of her life Sam Milich, a dairy farmer from Medford NJ. They were married in Browns Mills, NJ, November 27, 1954, and built a home on the Angell family farm in Pemberton. In 1976 they moved to Kennewick, WA, to work for United Engineers/ Raytheon. In 1982 they were transferred to New Hampshire with Raytheon and lived in Exeter, NH, while working at Seabrook. From there they moved to Pennsylvania in 1987 and then back to New Jersey while working in Raytheon's main office in Philadelphia. They returned to Washington in 1991, where Althea continued employment with Raytheon, while enjoying being closer to her children and grandchildren. After retiring in 1992, Althea became involved in Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary and Red Hats. She and Sam were blessed with many good friends and had the opportunity to travel often around the country to visit family. Sam passed in 2014 and Althea became more involved in church activities, joining Catholic Daughters, Serra Club, and prayer groups at nearby Holy Spirit Parish in Kennewick where she has several dear friends. A three-time cancer survivor, Althea was an intelligent, generous, elegant woman who maintained her wits, thoughtfulness, and sense of humor right up to the end. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family, including her immediate family and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her older brother Herbert Angell and older sister Eleanor Mazzucco. She is survived by four children: Catherine Milich Johnson and husband Lindsey, Daniel Milich and wife Gloria, Lisa Milich Ciliberto and husband John, and Theresa Milich Gilbride; as well as grandchildren Ellen and Lauren Johnson, Spencer and Blaise Gilbride, John Paul and Clare Ciliberto, and Danette, Tom, and great grandson Cash Troop. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday afternoon,October 4, 2019, at 4 pm,by Fr. Richard Sedlacek at St Joseph Catholic Church, in the old church, located at 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, WA, followed by interment of ashes in the columbarium at St. Joseph's, directly behind the church.A rosary will precede the Mass in the old church at 3:15 pm. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close