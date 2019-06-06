Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMALIA DE GARZA GOMEZ. View Sign Service Information Stevens Funeral Chapel 511 South 7th Ave PO Box 315 Othello , WA 99344 (509)-488-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

Great woman of God received your ticket to Heaven AMALIA GARZA DE GOMEZ Stevens Funeral Chapel Amalia Garza De Gomez was born in Garza Gonzalez Nuevo León Mexico on April 12, 1934, the Daughter of Agustina Ramos Ortiz and Cruz Garza, and Sister of Elido Garza and Andrea Gomez. Her brother and she shared a strong and beautiful bond. Her sister and her had something deeper that united them. They were also sister-in-law's. See before January 26th 1950 when Amalia married the love of her life Cristobal M. Gómez her sister Andrea introduced Amalia to her boyfriend Elizandro Gómez. A few dates later that Andrea and Elizandro had and Amalia being the 3rd wheel her sister expressed to Amalia the Elizandro's brother had a crush on her. Soon after you know it they were double dating. Cristobal and Amalia had a beautiful and passionate love. They had 5 children. Cristobal Gomez Jr. was the first and born on November 4, 1950, Gerardo Gomez was born on August 18, 1954 and Maria Jelmburg was born on August 13, 1955. In 1955, Cristobal and Amalia Gomez migrated to the United States after receiving their passports. They worked as migrants, occupation labor and would go back to their home town in Garza Gonzalez every winter. Some years passed and Amalia and Cristobal had a strong calling from the Lord. They both came to Christ and served him as Evangelists. Fabian Gomez was born April 2, 1959 and their last baby Canuta Garcia was born on March 3, 1964. As the family kept growing with grandchildren they found themself wanting to stay and live in the United States for better education to their generations and to be close to family. The years passed and 1995 was here. After being a long time resident of Othello WA., both her and her husband decided to become United States citizens that year. They both we're so honored and proud to be American citizens. They always represented their new country by wearing patriotic pendants, hats, clothing and always had flags to represent their American dream but never letting us all forget where we came from. In 2008, they moved to the beautiful Tri-Cities with their caregiver and youngest Daughter Canuta Garcia (Connie) cared for them. Amalia missed Othello so much in the beginning but after some time she loved the Tri-Cities. Amalia had 17 grand-children, 32 great grand-children and 20 great great grandchildren. A total of 96 people in our family including spouses. Amalia was lead by her husband and the Holy Spirt. She came to his country to give us all an amazing life. Her Godly teachings and her fighting energy will forever be apart of each and every one of us for generations to come. Her ticket to heaven was free by salvation yet she brought so many lives to Christ through evangelism. Our family will forever celebrate her victory.

Great woman of God received your ticket to Heaven AMALIA GARZA DE GOMEZ Stevens Funeral Chapel Amalia Garza De Gomez was born in Garza Gonzalez Nuevo León Mexico on April 12, 1934, the Daughter of Agustina Ramos Ortiz and Cruz Garza, and Sister of Elido Garza and Andrea Gomez. Her brother and she shared a strong and beautiful bond. Her sister and her had something deeper that united them. They were also sister-in-law's. See before January 26th 1950 when Amalia married the love of her life Cristobal M. Gómez her sister Andrea introduced Amalia to her boyfriend Elizandro Gómez. A few dates later that Andrea and Elizandro had and Amalia being the 3rd wheel her sister expressed to Amalia the Elizandro's brother had a crush on her. Soon after you know it they were double dating. Cristobal and Amalia had a beautiful and passionate love. They had 5 children. Cristobal Gomez Jr. was the first and born on November 4, 1950, Gerardo Gomez was born on August 18, 1954 and Maria Jelmburg was born on August 13, 1955. In 1955, Cristobal and Amalia Gomez migrated to the United States after receiving their passports. They worked as migrants, occupation labor and would go back to their home town in Garza Gonzalez every winter. Some years passed and Amalia and Cristobal had a strong calling from the Lord. They both came to Christ and served him as Evangelists. Fabian Gomez was born April 2, 1959 and their last baby Canuta Garcia was born on March 3, 1964. As the family kept growing with grandchildren they found themself wanting to stay and live in the United States for better education to their generations and to be close to family. The years passed and 1995 was here. After being a long time resident of Othello WA., both her and her husband decided to become United States citizens that year. They both we're so honored and proud to be American citizens. They always represented their new country by wearing patriotic pendants, hats, clothing and always had flags to represent their American dream but never letting us all forget where we came from. In 2008, they moved to the beautiful Tri-Cities with their caregiver and youngest Daughter Canuta Garcia (Connie) cared for them. Amalia missed Othello so much in the beginning but after some time she loved the Tri-Cities. Amalia had 17 grand-children, 32 great grand-children and 20 great great grandchildren. A total of 96 people in our family including spouses. Amalia was lead by her husband and the Holy Spirt. She came to his country to give us all an amazing life. Her Godly teachings and her fighting energy will forever be apart of each and every one of us for generations to come. Her ticket to heaven was free by salvation yet she brought so many lives to Christ through evangelism. Our family will forever celebrate her victory. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Stevens Funeral Chapel Othello , WA (509) 488-3341