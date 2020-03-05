AMBER MARIE ANGOTTI Amber Marie Angotti (Baker) Kennewick, Washington, 43, of Kennewick WA, passed away February 13th, 2020 in San Diego, California. She was born on December 6th, 1976 in Kennewick, WA to Daniel and Nada Baker. Amber brought color to anything that was bleak by her big smile and lively personality. Her love for God and her passion for people will live on as her legacy. Amber is survived by her mother, Nada, her three brothers, Christopher, Brian, Adam, and their families. Also by her four daughters, Kymber, Brittany, Heather, Nakia and their families. The celebration of life service will be held March 20th, 2020 at the Garden Tri-Cities at 2pm. 6811 W Okanogan Pl., Kennewick, WA 99336. Please no black attire.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 5, 2020