Amparo Ramos Zavala
1933 - 2020
October 5, 1933 - September 5, 2020
Othello, Washington - Amparo Ramos Zavala, 86 of Othello WA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Amparo was born October 5, 1933 in Elsa, Texas to Victorino and Aurora Ramos. Amparo was married to Patricio R. Zavala of Elsa, Texas in 1948. Amparo and Patricio resided in Lubbock, Texas prior to moving to Othello, WA in 1966.
Amparo was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed attending Sunday Mass and participating in many church events. Mom had a very strong faith that she passed on to her children. Mom was known as a loving and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her.
She retired after 30 years of dedicated employment from Simplot in Othello Washington.
She was dedicated to her children in all aspects of their lives. Mom will be forever remembered and loved by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Victorino and Aurora Ramos, brother, Arnoldo Ramos, sister, Mercedes (Chele) Gutierrez, great grandsons, Alejandro Martinez Vallejo and Andrew Daniel.
Amparo is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Ramos (Ruben), Mercedes, TX, Marylou Martinez (Joe), Mt. Vernon, WA, Olga Daniel, (Antonio?), Sunnyside, WA, Tony Zavala, Sunnyside, WA, Melva Zavala-Campos (Daniel), Pasco, WA, Arnold Zavala, and Jose Rene Zavala, Othello, WA, Sister, Amanda Castellanos of Elsa, Texas. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
