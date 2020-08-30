1/
An-Marie Kromminga
AN-MARIE KROMMINGA March 23, 1936 - August 21, 2020 On August 21, 2020, An-Marie Kromminga died at the age of 84 at her residence in Benton City, Washington. An-Marie was a devoted wife; loving mother and grandparent; accomplished special education teacher; and committed Seventh-day Adventist church member. Her life was dedicated to the service of God and others. She was a virtuous, altruistic person that provided guidance and kindness to many. An-Marie will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, William Kromminga, at the Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, Washington, uniting them once again on earth and in heaven. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
