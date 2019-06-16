ANDREA ELLEN AXELSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Andrea Ellen Axelson died at home June 8, 2019 after a battle with lymphoma. She was born September 10, 1944 in Crookston, MN to Arden and Josephine Leas, the youngest of 8 children. She grew up in the small village of Gentilly, MN and attended schools in Crookston. In 1966, she married Richard Axelson and they settled in Warren, MN. He was a parts manager in a Ford and farm equipment dealership and she was a homemaker, raising three boys. In 1978, they moved their family to Eastern Washington and settled in Kennewick. They enjoyed camping and fishing and getting away on weekends in their trailer. In their later years, they transitioned to "camping" in area casino parking lots a hobby they both enjoyed. After her husband passed away in 2002, she became a snowbird, spending several winters in Arizona with two sisters, but stayed with one of her sons in Washington for the "cooler" summers found in Pasco, where she lived fulltime the past few years. She is survived by her three sons; Kevin (Kristen) of Maple Valley, Craig (Margaret) of Pasco and Chris (Heajeong) of Kennewick. She also had 4 grandchildren (Kori, Jacob, Katie and Jordan) along with 3 great grandchildren (Ellis, Jessa and Lainey), two of whom are newborns she was able to enjoy before passing. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and best friend at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 16, 2019