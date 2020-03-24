Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Simon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDREW A. SIMON Andrew Allen Simon, our beloved son, brother, godson, grandson, nephew and cousin, passed away on February 1 in Austin, Texas. Andrew was born in Richland, Washington on May 28, 1985, the younger of the two sons of Andre-Robert Simon and Marie-Yolene Crow. Andrew completed his primary and high school education in the Tri Cities area before attending higher education institutions (Eastern Washington University and Academy of Art University San Francisco) to pursue his passion for technology and film direction. Andrew was an avid gamer and participated in many RadCon SciFi fantasy conventions. He tried his hands at many trades including acting, stagehand, DJ, barista, and banker. Most recently he had a successful career as a Technical Specialist for Apple Computer. Andrew will always be remembered for his good nature and care for others, especially his sincere generosity with his loved ones, and his commitment to donate his organs upon his death. Andrew loved traveling in his pursuit of happiness. He touched the lives of family and friends. We will miss him dearly. He is survived by his mother Marie-Yolene Crow, step-father Steve Crow, father Andre-Robert Simon, step-mother Ouida Simon, brother Patrick, nieces whom he adored, Kayla Stenline and Kaydence Simon, step brother and sister Andre (Kristen) Wren and Sherika Wren, and nephew Aaric Wren, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. And, when he shall die, Take him and cut him out in little stars, And he will make the face of heaven so fine That all the world will be in love with night And pay no worship to the garish sun, He is our angel in heaven.

