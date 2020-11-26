1/1
Angelita Daniel Vasquez
1938 - 2020
May 31, 1938 - November 22, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Angelita Daniel Vasquez "Angie" lived an abundant life born in 1938. She married our Dad, Andres Vasquez, at 18, became a widow in 2000, and is survived by her 5 children, 20 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Mom worked very hard throughout her life, she only ever knew hard work. She bestowed much of her strong work ethic into all of us. She was tough, protective, powerful, solid, determined, straightforward, but nurturing and loved her family with her entire being. Mom was an excellent cook, had a love for music & dancing, spending hours upon hours in her garden of roses, an eye for decorating beautifully and presenting herself in such a ladylike manner; it didn't matter where she was going she was going "beautiful."
She showed her faith and honored God with prayer. Our Mom loved so deeply and showed it with her grandchildren; teaching them songs, singing to them, dancing with them, praying with them and for them. Her life will be remembered for her nurturing manner to those she would meet offering words of encouragement. May she find her peace now, that she may rest easy knowing she is in a better place and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren carry a piece of her everywhere. We love you Mom.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
