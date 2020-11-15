Anita Tarr
November 9, 2020
Sunnyside, Washington - Anita Tarr, born in Thompson Falls, MT, was 87 when she went home to be with
our Lord and Savior on Nov. 9th, 2020 in Sunnyside, WA.
In the mid 30's, as a young child, she moved with her family back to Benton City, WA. At an early age she learned from her mother how to cook and care for their large family and countless friends and relatives. When she was 18, she married her high school sweetheart, Howard Tarr. Together they had a busy life and family providing a safe secure environment for their 5 children. In the early 70's, her husband built her and their children a beautiful home on 7 acres just outside of Benton City. They enjoyed spending their Friday nights with Anita's brother Herb and wife Jeannie playing pinochle. On their homestead, they worked the land selling fruits and vegetables, planted and maintained an orchard, had a bee business along with meat cutting. After her husband died in 1978, she took over running the orchard until the late 80's. Anita has waited 42 years to be reunited with the love of her life. Unfortunately for Howard, it may take awhile for them to work through her list she's been building on since '78.
Anita was preceded in death by her father Glen and mother Thelma (Parrish) Snyder; husband Howard Tarr; brothers Melvin, Glen, Ivan, Ralph, Calvin, Franklin and Virgil Snyder. Those left behind to carry on her memory are her sister Rose Snyder, brothers Joe (Helen) and Herb (Jeannie) Snyder. Her children Debbie (Gary) Milliman, Jerry (Misty) and Jeff (Karen) Tarr, Tina (Terry) Baumgartner and Todd (Kim) Tarr. Grandchildren Arminda (Benjamin) Inglis, Michael Tarr, Krista (Jimmie) Roberts, Myles Tarr, Jonathon (Ashley) Patterson, Tyler (Katie) Tarr, Kala (Bobby) Suebsanh and Travis (Ariel) Tarr. Along with seven great grandchildren, Blake, Jena, Karina, Ryder, Madison, Siaya and Tanner, and extended family and friends.
Anita's Christmas cookies will be greatly missed.
There will be a graveside service when the weather permits. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date. When we are able to gather to remember Anita, there will be countless memories to share. In lieu of flowers Anita would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A fund is setup in her name online at giftfunds.stjude.org
under Anita Tarr Memorial Fund. You may leave a message at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com