Ann Frances Charvet Tomlinson
October 11, 1923 - October 21, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Ann Frances Charvet Tomlinson
The angels came and quietly took her to Heaven the morning of October 21, 2020. She was born October 11, 1923 in Mabton, Washington to Elisabeth Menager and Emile Charvet. She is survived by her four children Gary (Faye) Tomlinson, Mary (Larry) Zilar, Denise (Robert) Johnson and Dennis (Starnani) Tomlinson. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon "Tommy" Tomlinson, her parents Elisabeth and Emile, five sisters and five brothers. She was the youngest of eleven.
Ann and Tommy were married for 59 years. They met in Yakima, Washington where mother was a nurse at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. They moved to the Tri-Cities in 1952. Ann was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Kennewick for 62 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle, camping in their motorhome and doing the Sunday puzzles. She also loved her dogs, especially "Scotty".
The family would like to thank all the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care where she received such affectionate care the past several years.
