1/1
Ann Frances Charvet Tomlinson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Frances Charvet Tomlinson
October 11, 1923 - October 21, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Ann Frances Charvet Tomlinson
The angels came and quietly took her to Heaven the morning of October 21, 2020. She was born October 11, 1923 in Mabton, Washington to Elisabeth Menager and Emile Charvet. She is survived by her four children Gary (Faye) Tomlinson, Mary (Larry) Zilar, Denise (Robert) Johnson and Dennis (Starnani) Tomlinson. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon "Tommy" Tomlinson, her parents Elisabeth and Emile, five sisters and five brothers. She was the youngest of eleven.
Ann and Tommy were married for 59 years. They met in Yakima, Washington where mother was a nurse at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. They moved to the Tri-Cities in 1952. Ann was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Kennewick for 62 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle, camping in their motorhome and doing the Sunday puzzles. She also loved her dogs, especially "Scotty".
The family would like to thank all the staff at Fieldstone Memory Care where she received such affectionate care the past several years.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved