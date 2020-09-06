1/1
Ann H. Steiger
1955 - 2020
Ann H. Steiger
January 5, 1955 - August 26, 2020
Benton City , Washington - Our most loved Ann H. Steiger passed away at Kadlec Hospital on August 26 from complications with cancer. Ann is best known for owning the Roxy Theatre Antiques in downtown Kennewick, Washington. She was buoyant, passionate, and had one of the biggest hearts on the planet. Ann produced the Tri-City Antique Show for many years, as well as managing the Kennewick Farmers Market. She loved to mentor young people, and always had a smile and greeting for everyone. She was one of the most creative and thoughtful individuals I have ever met. Ann is survived by her husband and partner in all things for 16 years, Tom McClelland. There will be no funeral services; however, we hope to have a celebration of Ann in the post-Covid days ahead. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
