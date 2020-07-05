ANNA (ONIGKEIT) KETCHUM Anna (Onigkeit) Ketchum finished her life's journey and met her heavenly Father on May 21, 2020 in her home in Richland surrounded by family. She was born March 22, 1944, in Bellingham, WA to Harry and Della Onigkeit. She grew up in Spokane, WA attending Central Valley High School where she started to call herself Ann and graduated in 1963. She went to college in Bellingham where she met and wed Darrell Ketchum at the Nazarene Church. They had 3 children: Minerva, Pauline and Tom. In 1970, recently divorced, she moved her family to Spokane to begin anew. Several years later Ann went to Dan's Barber College to start her career. It was a career that became a passion, allowing her creativeness to flow while supporting herself. In 1978, Ann was given an opportunity to move to Richland, WA working at Sirs & Hers. This was when she started competing in hair competitions. She competed for 12 years winning many awards at the State and National levels, both individually and on teams. Her final year at Nationals for the Barber's Division of the UFCW, she placed 1st in Men's Open, 3rd in Ladies Open and 2nd in Team Competitions. In 1992, Ann retired from competition and bought Sirs & Hers where she proudly served her clients and friends for nearly 30 years. Ann was very active in her community through Toastmistress and Kiwanis. In her spare time, she sewed, cooked, walked Bloomsday and Walk-a-America, and LOVED any puzzle specializing in Sudoku. You could see her sporting around town in her 1973 Datsun 240Z in root beer brown, sparkling like a penny. She was very family focused and enjoyed annual Easter egg hunts and pumpkin carving with grandkids, family vacations, and hosting monthly dinners with experimental dishes. Three years ago, Ann was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Through that battle, with strong faith and expert care, she was granted precious time to fulfill more life dreams, enjoy family life events, and even complete her bucket list: Ziplining in Hawaii and visiting the Grand Canyon. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Onigkeit, Della Mikkelson, Ruth Newport and sisters Verna Ward, Leann Hazlett. She is survived by her loving family; daughter Minerva Davis, daughter Pauline Logan (Tim), son Tom Ketchum (Shelly) and her sweet grandchildren, James, Amber, Maria, Lorina, Lucas, Dalton, Brooke, Grant, Jon, and Alex. She leaves behind her loving sisters Toni (Jack) Bean, Rita (Bob) Rooney, Dawn (Kurt) Hansen and brothers, Cliff Hazlett, Jimmy Joe Hazlett, John (Kelly) Onigkeit, Ed (Janice) Onigkeit and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving donations in her memory to Tri-Cities Cancer Center; Online: give.providence.org/wa/kadlec
- Tribute: In Memory of Anna Ketchum or Via Check: Payable to: Kadlec Foundation; In Memory of Anna Ketchum. Mail to: Kadlec Foundation, 888 Swift Blvd, Ste 260, Richland, WA 99352 A memorial/celebration of Ann's life will be announced this spring, pending resolution of the current pandemic.