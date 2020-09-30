Annette Marie Schlotman
May 11, 1924 - September 27, 2020
Richland, Washington - Annette Marie Schlotman born May 11, 1924 to Clyde and Agnes Richards passed away this day September 27, 2020 in Richland, WA at 96 years of age. Her husband Clarence Schlotman passed away April 17, 2012. She is survived by two children: David Schlotman (Mardell), and Joyce Harrington (Harlon). Her other two children Paul Schlotman (Teresa) and Kenneth Schlotman preceded her in death. She had 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
She belonged to the Community of Christ church in Richland, WA and at one time was the pianist for services. A private family graveside memorial will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home on Union in Kennewick, WA.
