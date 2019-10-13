Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mabrie Memorial Mortuary 5000 Almeda Road Houston , TX 77004 (713)-942-7673 Lying in State 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mabrie Memorial Mortuary 5000 Almeda Road Houston , TX 77004 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Providence District Tabernacle 120 N. Gaines Rd. Cedar Creek , TX View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Providence District Tabernacle 120 N. Gaines Rd. Cedar Creek , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ANNIE LEE HAYWOOD Annie Lee Haywood transitioned to her heavenly home on September 26, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1926 in Bastrop County, Texas. After graduating from Emile High School in Bastrop, she earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Huston-Tillot-son College in Austin, Texas and her Master's Degree in Education from Prairie View A & M University in Prairie View, Texas. Over the years, she also earned certifications in school administration, elementary education supervision, and income tax preparation. She retired from the Elgin Independent School District after 31 years as a classroom teacher. She married Otha Haywood on February 27, 1946 after he returned from serving in the Pacific Theater with the Army during World War II. They established residency in Elgin, Texas and worked diligently in service for their family, their respective churches, and the community. Annie confessed her everlasting faith in God and was a continuous member of Hopewell Primitive Baptist Church for over 80 years. She was also an active member of the Providence District Association, Texas Primitive Baptist Convention, and National Primitive Baptist Convention of USA and Canada. When the National Usher's Congress was reorganized in Huntsville, Alabama in 1957, she was elected recording secretary. Throughout her years of affiliated service, she held many positions and offices including President Emeritus of Texas Primitive Baptist Usher's Congress. Of her many awards and honors, some of the most noteworthy national recognitions were the Community Service Award and the Faithful Service Award, both from the National Women's Congress. On September 19, 1955, Annie was initiated into the fraternal order as a member of Heroines of Jericho. She also held membership in The Order of Eastern Star and Court of Calanthe. She attained the highest level in all of the degree houses. A highlight of her work in the fraternal order was the creation and naming of a Youth Circle by the Powell Chapter #145, O.E.S. in 1990. It was named Annie Haywood Circle #129 in her honor and she served as Worthy Matron in the Powell Chapter for twenty-eight years. At the state level, she served as the Grand Senior Matron and the Grand Most Ancient Matron and on the national level she was Supreme Grand Most Ancient Matron Emeritus of the Heroines of Jericho. Annie was deeply involved in the political process through her long-time association with the Democratic Party in various capacities ranging from registering voters to serving as an election judge and also participating as a voting delegate at state conventions. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 6115 including several terms as President. Annie leaves her legacy of spirit and tenacity to her two daughters, Othene (Ronald) Wade, Kennewick, Washington and Grace Mosby, Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Larcelia (Reginald) Bell Shells, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Richard Mosby, Haywood Mosby, Mercedes Mosby, and James Mosby, Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Dominique Shells and Grant Shells, Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and brother, Clyde (Creama) Haywood, Bastrop, Texas.

