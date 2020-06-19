ANTONIO HUIZAR Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Antonio Huizar 18, of Pasco, WA passed away June 9th 2020 with his mother Lola who he loved so dearly by his side. Antonio who was also known to go by either Anthony or Tony, was born August 6, 2001 in Pasco, Washington. He will always be remembered as a very loving and humble person by his family and friends. Tony was the youngest of his siblings. Before him he had his eldest brother Gabriel who he looked to as his father figure. He also had a second older brother Angel who although lives in a different state communicated with regularly. And lastly, he had his older sister Fantasy, of who which he'd often share his secrets. Growing up Antonio was a very active kid. He loved being outside with his friends either hanging out or playing sports such as basketball and football. He also took part in the wrestling team at Pasco high which he was very dedicated to. Antonio was set to walk the stage with his classmates to receive his high school diploma which he had worked hard to receive. He was such an amazing and vibrant young man. Antonio was such a funny and goofy person, with an infectious smile and laugh. Antonio enjoyed making people laugh and spending time with his family. He was happiest when he got to spend quality time with all his family all together. He was a very caring son to his mother which he would just about do anything for. He was a great uncle to his nephew Jaiden and his 2 nieces Anahi and Aliyah. Antonio was survived by his mother Lola Huizar, his siblings Gabriel Huizar, Angel Salinas and Fantasy Huizar; his aunt Trina and uncle Mike who he looked to as grandparents, his grandmother Lisa, His aunt Crystal, Sierra, and his uncle Rico and the rest of his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



